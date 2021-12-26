Only1 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $26.30 million and $1.14 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

