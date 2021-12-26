Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post sales of $154.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $584.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 1,443,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,246. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.