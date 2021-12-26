Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ OAS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,684. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

