Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $850.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$19.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

