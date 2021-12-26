Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $850.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTDPY. Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY remained flat at $$19.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

