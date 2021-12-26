Conceal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,995.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $104,995.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.49 or 0.99878509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00296241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00459208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00157920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,233,796 coins and its circulating supply is 12,163,688 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

