HYCON (HYC) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $546,615.69 and $27,813.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002756 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00091734 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

