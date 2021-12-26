-$0.21 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.12. 2U posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 691,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. 2U has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

