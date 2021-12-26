Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report sales of $20.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.64 million to $70.03 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $550,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 410,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,733. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

