TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569,437.34

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $569,437.34 and approximately $90,676.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00330024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00139611 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00088207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

