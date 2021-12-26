Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $87.08

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

CTSH stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

