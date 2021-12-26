Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $12.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.69.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 159,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,895. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

