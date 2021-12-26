ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 3,001,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,259. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

