ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 3,001,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,259. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
