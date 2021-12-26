Taraxa (TARA) Price Hits $0.0119

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Taraxa coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Taraxa Coin Profile

TARA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

