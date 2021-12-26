Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,552,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vtex stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 461,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. Vtex has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

