$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce $1.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $2.14 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year sales of $13.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $106,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 305,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,019. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.