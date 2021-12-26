$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $18.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.12 million to $25.28 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $52.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $81.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $89.59 million to $178.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 532,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. 258,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,745. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

