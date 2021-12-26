DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00031717 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.