Zel Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00331076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00139867 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

