Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,139,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

