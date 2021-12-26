Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share of $8.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the highest is $10.27. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,349.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.99. 9,827,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,390,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

