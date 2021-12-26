Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34.61 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Quant has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $34.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $194.60 or 0.00385065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008217 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.30 or 0.01263057 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

