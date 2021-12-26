Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 428,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 97.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

