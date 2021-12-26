-$0.34 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. 4,013,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,646. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
