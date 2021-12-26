Head-To-Head Survey: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cameco and Snow Lake Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 2 6 0 2.75 Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco currently has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 50.44%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -2.42% -1.54% -1.02% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cameco and Snow Lake Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.34 billion 6.58 -$39.69 million ($0.07) -317.38 Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Snow Lake Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cameco beats Snow Lake Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

