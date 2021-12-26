Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.94 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.82 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 196,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

