Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives $5.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSGUF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

