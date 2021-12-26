LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $132,848.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.31 or 0.07970831 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,660.95 or 0.99920596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

