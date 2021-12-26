Proton Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.01 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Proton has a market cap of $161.01 million and $3.43 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,323,022,720 coins and its circulating supply is 8,595,482,221 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

