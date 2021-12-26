ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0625 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $101,161.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

