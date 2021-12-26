Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMS. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 3,273,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,887. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

