Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $2.22 million and $14,197.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003799 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.79 or 0.00423538 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.