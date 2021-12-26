Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post sales of $51.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.41 million. Vericel reported sales of $45.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $159.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $161.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.07 million to $243.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,164.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,527. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

