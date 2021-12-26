Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $310.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $310.91 million. Omnicell posted sales of $249.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $175.66. 561,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

