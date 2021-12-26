Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $375.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.30 million and the highest is $381.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $255.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 411,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,737. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $32.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

