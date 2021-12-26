Analysts Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,933,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.