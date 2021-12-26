StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $458,653.16 and $43.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,494,002,442 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

