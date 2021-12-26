IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0378 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $684.45 million and $70.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00389838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

