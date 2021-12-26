Analysts Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post sales of $45.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $45.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 238,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,041. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,202,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

