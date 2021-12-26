Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 172,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.