CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $757,483.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $757,483.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.03 or 0.99765722 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00307470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

