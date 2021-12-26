Hiblocks Hits Market Cap of $34.21 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $34.21 million and $328,146.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.77 or 0.07955298 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,801.96 or 0.99942637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00052555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

