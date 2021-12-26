Zacks: Brokerages Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IronNet.

A number of research firms have commented on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

IronNet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,899. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

