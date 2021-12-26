APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.