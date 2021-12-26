$399.99 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce $399.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.67 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $32,511,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

