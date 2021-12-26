Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60.99 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00010045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $60.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.82 or 0.07968668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,704.92 or 0.99967608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

