-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKFG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 493,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44. Markforged has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Markforged Company Profile

