VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

