Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report $274.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

CDAY traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. 490,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.51 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.