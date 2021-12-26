$53.86 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post sales of $53.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $61.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $231.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $232.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.74 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $233.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 38,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

